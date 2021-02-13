Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have commented on GCTAF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.
OTCMKTS:GCTAF remained flat at $$40.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $48.65.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.
