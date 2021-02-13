Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Declines By 46.7%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ZLNDY opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.31 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZLNDY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zalando from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

