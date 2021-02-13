Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Drops By 49.0%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the January 14th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of X Financial stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,217. X Financial has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $205.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.60). X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

