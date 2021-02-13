Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Decreases By 60.0%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 14th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Vodacom Group stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

