Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Decreases By 60.0%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 14th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Vodacom Group stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.
Vodacom Group Company Profile
