Short Interest in Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Increases By 255.0%

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 255.0% from the January 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of QEBR stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,183. Virtual Medical International has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.80.
About Virtual Medical International
Featured Story: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtual Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtual Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.