Short Interest in Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Increases By 255.0%

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 255.0% from the January 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of QEBR stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,183. Virtual Medical International has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

