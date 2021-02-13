Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Declines By 57.6%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,886,900 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the January 14th total of 11,529,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,685.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.42.

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

