Short Interest in Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Drops By 77.9%

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the January 14th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 19.89. Trxade Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 million, a PE ratio of 238.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

MEDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Trxade Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of Trxade Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,665,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trxade Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trxade Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trxade Group in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

