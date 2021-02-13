Short Interest in Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Drops By 77.9%

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the January 14th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 19.89. Trxade Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 million, a PE ratio of 238.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.
MEDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Trxade Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trxade Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trxade Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trxade Group in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.
Trxade Group Company Profile
Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.
