Short Interest in Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Expands By 108.0%

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the January 14th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,843,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TGGI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc, a green company, through its subsidiaries, engages in renewable energy and solar energy sector. It offers products to reduce homeowner's and business' energy consumption, lower their carbon footprint, enhance the efficiency of their energy products, and reduce energy costs.

