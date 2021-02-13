Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Expands By 236.4%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 236.4% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIKK opened at $3.70 on Friday. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

