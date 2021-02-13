Short Interest in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) Drops By 44.5%

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the January 14th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Starboard Value Acquisition stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Starboard Value Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $374,000.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

