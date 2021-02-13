Short Interest in Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Expands By 145.7%

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 145.7% from the January 14th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SPIN opened at $0.14 on Friday. Spine Injury Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile
