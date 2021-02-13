Short Interest in Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Expands By 145.7%

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 145.7% from the January 14th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SPIN opened at $0.14 on Friday. Spine Injury Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Get Spine Injury Solutions alerts:

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.