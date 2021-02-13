Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Grows By 468.2%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, a growth of 468.2% from the January 14th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:IPOE opened at $23.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOE. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,628,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

