Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Declines By 77.6%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the January 14th total of 543,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000.

NYSE:IPOD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. 1,158,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.32. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

