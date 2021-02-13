Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Rises By 170.0%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLCJY stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. SLC Agrícola has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

Get SLC Agrícola alerts:

SLCJY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised SLC Agrícola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised SLC Agrícola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

SLC AgrÃ­cola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sorghum, and corn seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in leasing of its properties.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.