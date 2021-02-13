Short Interest in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Expands By 89.9%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the January 14th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals
