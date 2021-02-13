Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Expands By 414.9%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 414.9% from the January 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SNPHY opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.93.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
