Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Expands By 414.9%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 414.9% from the January 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPHY opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

