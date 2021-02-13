Short Interest in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Increases By 118.8%

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the January 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:OTRA opened at $10.40 on Friday. OTR Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.28% of OTR Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

OTR Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

