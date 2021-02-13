Short Interest in Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Drops By 46.2%

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the January 14th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NENTF traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

