Short Interest in MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Declines By 80.0%

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021 // Comments off

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MTUAY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. 1,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.60. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average is $106.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTUAY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.