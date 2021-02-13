Short Interest in MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Declines By 80.0%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MTUAY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. 1,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.60. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average is $106.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTUAY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

