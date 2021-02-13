Short Interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Expands By 450.6%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, an increase of 450.6% from the January 14th total of 63,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Data stock. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new position in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,935,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Molecular Data accounts for about 10.7% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shen Neil Nanpeng owned 4.29% of Molecular Data as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKD stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Molecular Data has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

