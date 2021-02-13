Short Interest in Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Rises By 326.1%

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, an increase of 326.1% from the January 14th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHTX remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 747,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,466. Manhattan Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

