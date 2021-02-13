Short Interest in Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Drops By 50.0%

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of LFSYY stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. 189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.98. Lifestyle International has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Lifestyle International Company Profile
