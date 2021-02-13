Short Interest in Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Drops By 50.0%

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of LFSYY stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. 189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.98. Lifestyle International has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Lifestyle International Company Profile

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services.

