Short Interest in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Decreases By 50.2%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the January 14th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $661,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.46. 92,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,354. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.58 and a quick ratio of 27.58.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

