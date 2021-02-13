Short Interest in Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) Drops By 50.0%

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of KISB remained flat at $$28.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kish Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53.
About Kish Bancorp
