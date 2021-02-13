Short Interest in Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) Drops By 50.0%

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of KISB remained flat at $$28.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kish Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53.

About Kish Bancorp

Kish Bancorp, Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking services primarily in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. Its deposit products include checking, savings, demand, money market, certificates of deposit, individual retirement, and health savings accounts.

