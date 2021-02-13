Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Rises By 80.6%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the January 14th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $101.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $102.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.23.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,633,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 207.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,403,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,302,000 after buying an additional 947,685 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 219.0% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 718,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,437,000 after buying an additional 493,170 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 38,491.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 204,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 204,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 67,463 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.