Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Rises By 95.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the January 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 398.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 194.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,968.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $266,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.66 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

