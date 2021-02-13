Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Drops By 85.7%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the January 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GPHBF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12. G6 Materials has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials worldwide. It offers high-performance resins, composites, R&D materials, and fine organic chemicals. The company also offers 3D printable filaments through various distribution networks, as well as through the web-store blackmagic3D.com; and adhesive materials through g6-epoxy.com.

