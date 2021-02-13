Short Interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Declines By 44.8%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the January 14th total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTFT stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 40,034,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,267,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. Future FinTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

