Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Increases By 98.5%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the January 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000.

Shares of NYSE FIV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $9.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

