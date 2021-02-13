Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Decreases By 72.4%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the January 14th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded FIBRA Prologis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBBPF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 40,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,329. FIBRA Prologis has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 201 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 39.0 million square feet (3.6 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

