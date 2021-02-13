Short Interest in Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Declines By 83.3%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Equitable Financial stock remained flat at $$12.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293. Equitable Financial has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers consumer, commercial, and agriculture loans; home loans; checking and savings accounts; and financial planning and retirement services.

