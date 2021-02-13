Short Interest in Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Declines By 83.3%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Equitable Financial stock remained flat at $$12.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293. Equitable Financial has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
About Equitable Financial
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.