Short Interest in EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Declines By 80.1%

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the January 14th total of 284,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

EDRVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

OTCMKTS:EDRVF traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.