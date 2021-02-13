Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Grows By 700.0%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. 14,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,079. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

