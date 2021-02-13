Short Interest in Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Expands By 100.9%

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the January 14th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digital Locations stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. 3,841,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,752,432. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04. Digital Locations has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc in September 2017.

