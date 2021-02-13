Short Interest in Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Expands By 100.9%

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the January 14th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Digital Locations stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. 3,841,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,752,432. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04. Digital Locations has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
Digital Locations Company Profile
