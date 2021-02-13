Short Interest in Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Expands By 500.0%

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNIG stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.42. Corning Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 19 miles of gas distribution pipe.

