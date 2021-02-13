Short Interest in Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Rises By 182.9%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 165,200 shares, a growth of 182.9% from the January 14th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS CPPMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 74,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,215. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.44.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

