Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Expands By 391.5%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 391.5% from the January 14th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.8 days.

CK Asset stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17.

Get CK Asset alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CK Asset from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.