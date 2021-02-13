Shopping Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping token can currently be bought for $31.20 or 0.00066346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $29.52 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00277203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00099068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00081537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00088241 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,194.87 or 1.00361044 BTC.

Shopping Token Profile

Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 946,061 tokens.

Buying and Selling Shopping

Shopping can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars.

