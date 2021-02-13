Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) (LON:SHOE) Shares Gap Down to $58.00

Shares of Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) (LON:SHOE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.00, but opened at $54.60. Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) shares last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 248,287 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.94. The company has a market cap of £29.50 million and a PE ratio of 10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

