SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

Get SharpSpring alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on SHSP. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lowered SharpSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SharpSpring in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of SharpSpring stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.75. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 million. Analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,362 shares in the company, valued at $942,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SharpSpring in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 9.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SharpSpring (SHSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.