SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 166.3% from the January 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SGSOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. 21,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,992. SGS has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.61.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

