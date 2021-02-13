SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.17

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $2.36. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 1,069,226 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

SGOCO Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

