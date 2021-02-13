SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 60,967 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $14,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 106.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 497,868 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 65.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 31.9% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 738,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,044,000 after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $116.88 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.14 and its 200 day moving average is $111.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

