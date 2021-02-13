SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 273,606 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 132,960 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in The Southern by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

