SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 812.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,551,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,458 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,156,000 after acquiring an additional 380,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $231.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.37 and a 200 day moving average of $222.05.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

