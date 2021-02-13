SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 70,833 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,833 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AerCap worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in AerCap by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 141,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 62,551 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in AerCap by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in AerCap by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AER shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of AER opened at $43.62 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.77 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

