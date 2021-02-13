SFE Investment Counsel Raises Position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHMS. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 89.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMS opened at $32.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.