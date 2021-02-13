SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 49,352 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,352 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 122,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 118.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,445 shares during the last quarter.

BSJO opened at $25.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55.

