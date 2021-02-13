SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 2,695 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

TNC stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $85.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 15,302 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,071,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,750 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $118,352.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,401 shares of company stock worth $3,107,984. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

