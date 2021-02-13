SFE Investment Counsel Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 151.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,750 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the period. VMware accounts for 1.2% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $1,964,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 24.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in VMware by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in VMware by 18.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $145.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $163.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

